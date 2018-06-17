La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

La-Z-Boy opened at $32.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.88. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.