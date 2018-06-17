Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,340 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.89% of La-Z-Boy worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 64.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of La-Z-Boy traded down $0.05, hitting $32.80, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.88. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

