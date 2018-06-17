La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 674,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.88. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

