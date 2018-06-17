LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We are gaining confidence in the company’s positioning in the large technology shift to messaging. Management reiterated their belief that messaging is the 3rd major wave in technology and is a natural progression from search and social networking. The opportunity is extremely large, at 270 billion 1-800 calls annually (at a company estimated cost of $6 per call) this is over $1 trillion in annual spend. LPSN has built a platform called LiveEngage that allows companies to change the dynamic for interacting with their customers. Management reiterated their belief that they are at least 12-18 months ahead of the competition.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

LivePerson opened at $23.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.22 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 73,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,584,786.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eran Vanounou sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $252,267.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,104 shares of company stock worth $19,755,760. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

