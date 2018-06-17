Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Update

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,024,314 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 11,953,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,493,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Lam Research news, insider Sarah A. O’dowd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $2,242,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $16,755,246. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $222,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $144,678,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 80.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,335,000 after buying an additional 516,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17,919.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 398,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 396,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research traded down $2.76, reaching $178.41, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,355,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $139.24 and a 1-year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.66.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.