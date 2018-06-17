Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $886.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $885.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $888.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $832.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $863.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.81 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

