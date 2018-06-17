Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,093 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $255.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $47,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,859 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

