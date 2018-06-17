Landstar System (LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $870.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

Landstar System traded up $1.15, hitting $114.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 246,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.