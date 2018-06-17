Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $495.24 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,487,433 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises 4.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.10% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock worth $495,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 808,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 5,912.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 149,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 146,921 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 94.2% during the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 20.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.74.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $45,738,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,222,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,248,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $568.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

