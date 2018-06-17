Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,314 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 666,888 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lantheus stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.15 million. Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 145.14% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Lantheus news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $75,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $417,888.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,308 shares of company stock valued at $651,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 186,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

