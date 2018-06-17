Larry W. Keele Sells 17,676 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Director Larry W. Keele sold 17,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group opened at $41.65 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter worth $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,712,000 after buying an additional 74,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

