Laura Jean Flanagan Acquires 1,930 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Core-Mark traded up $0.26, hitting $20.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 884,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 144,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

