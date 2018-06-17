Laura Jean Flanagan Acquires 1,930 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Core-Mark traded up $0.26, hitting $20.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 884,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 144,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

