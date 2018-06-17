Lear Co. (LEA) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Lear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $20.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Lear opened at $202.52 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear has a 1-year low of $135.62 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lear will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.53.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

