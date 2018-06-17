Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 854,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,174,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,816,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,780,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,529 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 216,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T traded up $0.63, hitting $33.15, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,983,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,964,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

