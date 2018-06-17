Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 124,000 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 9.5% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 2.81% of Fabrinet worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fabrinet news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,457 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $795,196.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,552.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,730 shares of company stock worth $7,713,854. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $37.02 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

