Lehman Financial Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,842,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,771,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,747,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,097,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,776,236,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,761,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com traded down $7.89, hitting $1,715.97, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,777,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,928. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,724.80. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 billion, a PE ratio of 377.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,715.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,939. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

