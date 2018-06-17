Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Insider Leigh M. Harlan Sells 699 Shares

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $93,393.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tiffany & Co. traded up $0.60, reaching $136.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,887,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,426. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $137.97.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after acquiring an additional 928,847 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 853,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,695,000 after acquiring an additional 629,106 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,472,000 after acquiring an additional 626,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 472,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.