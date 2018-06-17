LendingClub (LC) PT Set at $5.00 by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $5.00 target price on LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LC. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LendingClub from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. LendingClub has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.56.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,053 shares in the company, valued at $418,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 13.2% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 2,480,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,565.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,158,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

