IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $2,579,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $131,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,795. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of Lennar opened at $52.82 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.