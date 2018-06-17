LHC Group (LHCG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LHC Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 47.1696846927449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of LHC Group traded up $0.86, hitting $84.26, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 466,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $84.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

