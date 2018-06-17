Libbey Inc. (LBY) Short Interest Update

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,015 shares, an increase of 0.3% from the April 30th total of 2,812,751 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Libbey by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,949,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 98,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Libbey by 103.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 662,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Libbey by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,106,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 866,184 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Libbey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spitfire Capital LLC grew its position in Libbey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 906,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 262,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,678. Libbey has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Libbey had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

