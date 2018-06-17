Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Holdings Cut by CQS Cayman LP

CQS Cayman LP trimmed its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,198 shares during the quarter. CQS Cayman LP owned about 0.07% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEXEA. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 66.7% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 45.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,963,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,143,000 after acquiring an additional 613,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 104.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

LEXEA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 467,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $45,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

