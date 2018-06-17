Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Liberty Global PLC Class C worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,810,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,858,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 16,106,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,045,000 after buying an additional 1,246,918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,412,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after buying an additional 470,942 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 1,012,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

