Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.02% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 122,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,106,000 after acquiring an additional 532,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C traded down $0.02, hitting $25.87, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 257,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,431. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

