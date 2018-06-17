Liberty Media Co. (LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.11.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Liberty Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Liberty Media traded up $1.16, hitting $47.53, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 788,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,523. Liberty Media has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. analysts anticipate that Liberty Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of Liberty Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of Liberty Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 3,414.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media in the first quarter worth $136,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 3,468.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 171,707 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

