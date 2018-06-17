Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to “Buy”

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSXMA. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Liberty Media from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Liberty Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01. Liberty Media has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 3,414.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Media during the first quarter valued at $136,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

