9,900 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. 840,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,156. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.