Sirius Minerals (SXX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 30th.

SXX has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sirius Minerals traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01), hitting GBX 33.30 ($0.44), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 37,858,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,000. Sirius Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47).

Sirius Minerals Company Profile

Sirius Minerals Plc, a fertilizer development company, engages in the evaluation and exploration of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for polyhalite resources. Its North Yorkshire polyhalite project is located in the United Kingdom. Sirius Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

