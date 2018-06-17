Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner opened at GBX 972 ($12.94) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 889.26 ($11.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.96).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 62.50 ($0.83) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.93%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

