Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Republic Services (RSG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 42,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,419.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of Republic Services traded up $0.64, reaching $69.87, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,199,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.