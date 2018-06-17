Lido Advisors LLC Invests $524,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

