Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,421 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.57.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total value of $15,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza traded up $3.69, reaching $277.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 559,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.74 and a 1-year high of $277.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $785.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.