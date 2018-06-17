Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (SCHO)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF alerts:

SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF traded up $0.02, reaching $49.63, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,574. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.