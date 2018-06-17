Life Storage Inc (LSI) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,800.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Life Storage opened at $92.98 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

