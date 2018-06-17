Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $115.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.37 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $2,004,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.