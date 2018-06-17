Teza Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National opened at $67.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.77.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

