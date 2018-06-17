Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,961,000. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF traded down $0.86, reaching $135.94, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 61,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,033. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $144.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

