Lincoln National Corp Has $212,000 Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

In other EOG Resources news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,324,865.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,338 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,242.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,453 shares of company stock worth $8,423,028 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources traded down $3.35, reaching $114.18, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $128.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

