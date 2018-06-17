Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.08

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 279000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of -0.31.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $805,161.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,452,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

