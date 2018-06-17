Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A traded up $1.50, reaching $26.54, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,817. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

