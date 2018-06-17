Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 21,175 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,863,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,245,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the period. Amerigo Asset Management boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 4,180,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,177 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,530 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 569,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $66,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $29.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 17,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $663,113.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

