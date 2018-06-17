Litecoin Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $249.17 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $96.56 or 0.01475980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAX, QuadrigaCX, Dgtmarket and Koineks.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018761 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 57,019,721 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cryptohub, Bitlish, COSS, Bisq, Bitso, YoBit, Bleutrade, LakeBTC, Kuna, Binance, CoinsBank, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Omicrex, Liqui, Independent Reserve, Koinim, OKCoin.cn, Bits Blockchain, Zebpay, BitFlip, BL3P, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Unocoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, FreiExchange, Exmo, Dgtmarket, Bittrex, LocalTrade, BTC Trade UA, Nanex, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Tripe Dice Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BitKonan, Lbank, Coinhub, Cryptomate, C-CEX, Bithumb, Octaex, Coinone, Poloniex, RightBTC, MBAex, xBTCe, Iquant, B2BX, Orionx, Livecoin, Bit2C, C-Patex, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Korbit, BX Thailand, Novaexchange, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Bittylicious, CoinFalcon, Trade By Trade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, TDAX, Bitbns, OkCoin Intl., CryptoBridge, Bitsane, CoinExchange, Bitmaszyna, BTC Markets, Kraken, Qryptos, CRXzone, The Rock Trading, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Lykke Exchange, Coinut, BitMarket, Bitfinex, Cryptox, fex, Ovis, Ore.Bz, Bitbank, Bitstamp, WEX, Tidex, Negocie Coins, CoinBene, EXX, Coinrail, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, ChaoEX, BitForex, QuadrigaCX, DSX, Coinnest, GDAX, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Braziliex, Fatbtc, Huobi, Crex24, DragonEX, Indodax, Cryptopia, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Coinroom, Mercado Bitcoin, BigONE, Koineks, Exrates, BitBay, BtcTrade.im, GOPAX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Abucoins, Koinex, BCEX, Tux Exchange, QBTC, OKEx and CoinEx Market. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Ratings for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.