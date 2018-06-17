Litecoin Plus Price Down 6.5% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $296,466.00 and approximately $792.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001606 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002175 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,245.20 or 3.90213000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008498 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,527,483 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

