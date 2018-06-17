LiteCoin Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $17,360.00 and $34.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001515 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.90 or 3.58142000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008246 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

