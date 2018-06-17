Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of Littelfuse worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Littelfuse traded up $1.06, reaching $234.62, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 335,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,076. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.91 and a 12 month high of $235.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.77, for a total transaction of $147,556.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,107.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $1,473,175.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,523.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

