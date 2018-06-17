LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $59.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.31 million and the highest is $59.65 million. LivePerson reported sales of $54.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $240.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.48 million to $241.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $263.91 million to $278.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.22 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

In other LivePerson news, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $185,491.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $73,972.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,510 shares in the company, valued at $163,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 794,927 shares of company stock worth $14,685,201. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after purchasing an additional 310,088 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in LivePerson by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 508,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 550,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.87. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

