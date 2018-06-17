Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $274.69 and a one year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

