LoMoCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,747.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1,747.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LoMoCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00040095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00376081 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000817 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007249 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 320,731,276 coins and its circulating supply is 235,731,276 coins. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoMoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoMoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.