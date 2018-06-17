Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 195 ($2.60) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 170 ($2.26).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.73) price target (up previously from GBX 195 ($2.60)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Londonmetric Property to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 172 ($2.29) to GBX 181 ($2.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188.63 ($2.51).

Londonmetric Property traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02), reaching GBX 189.40 ($2.52), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,851,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 149.10 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $1.85.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.56), for a total value of £576,000 ($766,875.25).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

