Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Londonmetric Property opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.52) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Londonmetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 149.10 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.52).

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £576,000 ($766,875.25).

LMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.60) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 181 ($2.41) to GBX 187 ($2.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.60) target price (up from GBX 170 ($2.26)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Londonmetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.63 ($2.51).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

